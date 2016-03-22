Man arrested at West Linn PD after responding to escort ad posted by police

A man seeking sex with a person he believed to be 19 years old was arrested at the West Linn Police Department (WLPD) during a human trafficking class.

On Tuesday, WLPD was hosting training for neighboring agencies on investigating human trafficking. Investigators posted an advertisement on escort related websites and throughout the class the phone connected to the ad would ring with would be customers looking to have sex with a fictitious 19-year-old.

WLPD said during one call, Rene Cruz Mesa, 40, of Woodburn, agreed to meet with the 19-year-old for a "tryst." The investigator posing as the 19-year-old gave Cruz Mesa the address to the police department.

According to WLPD, Cruz Mesa drove to the police department and provided a description of the truck he was driving.

Cruz Mesa was met by West Linn Police in front of the police department when he arrived. He was cited and released for prostitution.

"The circumstances of this being at the police department and the fact that there were police cars and big signs, you'd think at some point someone may give up, but this gentleman did not," said Sgt. Mike Francis with the West Linn Police Department.

"Of course, you have to find the humor in this event, but it's also sad. It really drove home a point that we need to go after these Johns. There are people buying kids, and we need to do what we can to get women separated from pimps with every force of the law."

WLPD said the ad received a total of 38 phone calls.

