Neighbors helping homeowner after northeast Portland house damaged in fire

The house Joan Gray has called home in 1964 suffered extensive damage in a fire that started Tuesday morning.

Gray’s son is being treated at the Legacy Emanuel Burn Center after his hands were burned.

Gray was in her bedroom at the front of the house when her son alerted her to the fire.

“My son was hollering me at the hallway to come. ‘Get up, get up, get out,’”, she said. “There was just a little smoke that I saw.”

Once safely outside, Gray saw the back of the house was engulfed in flames.

Portland firefighters were called out to the house on Northeast 89th at 8:41 a.m. They found heavy fire throughout the home when they arrived.

An energized power line was down in front of the house when firefighters arrived.

Gray’s neighbors don’t think there is much she can salvage from the house and they are rallying around her to raise money.

They have set up a GoFundMe account.

Neighbors tell Fox 12 they consider Gray the core of the neighborhood.

She serves on the Sumner neighborhood board, acts as the board historian and distributes the newsletter.

“I wish I could give her so much more, for as much as she’s done for the community,” said Katherine Quinby.

Gray was staying with a neighbor Tuesday night.

The Red Cross is also providing assistance.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.