PPB end disturbance investigation

UPDATE: Officers were contacted by the woman involved in this incident Tuesday night and found the vehicle.

There were no arrests made, and officers have closed the investigation into the incident.

Portland Police needs the public's help identifying a woman after a report came in around 11:19 a.m. of a male driver beating a female passenger in a vehicle on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of Northeast 37th Avenue and Broadway and talked with witnesses who said they heard a woman screaming, "call the police", and saw a woman being shoved into a car.

Surveillance video in the area captured images of the vehicle showing the woman. One photo shows the passenger door open and the woman appearing to yell out.

Witnesses described the driver as a white male with dark hair. The woman is described as a white female with blonde hair and a pony tail.

Police said the vehicle appears to be a mid-1990s Toyota Corolla 4-door, light blue, with a broken out rear window.

According to police, there have been no reported missing persons matching this incident and it has not been determined if the man and woman are acquaintances involved in a domestic disturbance.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333, reference case #16-89967.

