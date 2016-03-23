Local Muslim group rejects deadly attacks in Brussels

In the wake of the ISIS terrorist attacks in Brussels Tuesday, a local group is asking people not to judge Muslims as a whole for the violent attacks.

Director of Outreach for the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, Harris Zafar told Fox 12 that they reject the violence.

“Muslims have a unique experience and we have to be vocal activist,” Zafar said. “If we don’t speak out and condemn the acts of barbarian in different parts of the world who happen to claim the same faith as me then we’re seen as not doing enough to speak out against terrorism.”

“Our heart goes to the victims and their families,” Zafar said. “It’s not a good feeling to live in fear and our prayers and condolences go out to them.”

