Local Belgium bar owner heartbroken over deadly attacks in Brussels

A southeast Portland Belgium bar owner said she travels to Brussels every year.

“It makes you more weary of what’s going on and what’s around your surroundings,” owner of Bazi, Hilda Stevens said.

After Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attacks in Brussels, Stevens said she made sure her friends overseas were safe.

“Everyone is doing well,” Stevens said. “I woke up to text messages, Facebook and Twitter. Everyone informing us they’re doing well."

Stevens adds her heart breaks for those who did not survive the attacks.

She adds she plans to head back to Brussels in September, but will be more alert.

“I travel the world a lot," said Stevens.

Stevens adds she is more aware of her surroundings than she was five years ago.

