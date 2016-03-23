Columbia's 'Directors of Toughness' talk about their global adve - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Columbia's 'Directors of Toughness' talk about their global adventures

Posted: Updated:
'Directors of Toughness' Zach Doleac and Lauren Steele (Photo: KPTV) 'Directors of Toughness' Zach Doleac and Lauren Steele (Photo: KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

What if your job were to travel the world and go on as many adventures as possible? As gear testers and Columbia ambassadors, The Directors of Toughness said the last 6 months were a dream.

From going on safaris in Uganda, to rafting in Costa Rica, DOTs Zach Doleac and Lauren Steele have done just about everything. They talk to MORE about their experiences and working in extreme conditions. Columbia Sportswear launched the position this fall. It plans to search for the next DOTs later this year.

More information will be posted on Columbia.com.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.