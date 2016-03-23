Columbia's 'Directors of Toughness' talk about their global adventures

What if your job were to travel the world and go on as many adventures as possible? As gear testers and Columbia ambassadors, The Directors of Toughness said the last 6 months were a dream.

From going on safaris in Uganda, to rafting in Costa Rica, DOTs Zach Doleac and Lauren Steele have done just about everything. They talk to MORE about their experiences and working in extreme conditions. Columbia Sportswear launched the position this fall. It plans to search for the next DOTs later this year.

More information will be posted on Columbia.com.

