MORE chats with 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' star Nia Vardalos - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

MORE chats with 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' star Nia Vardalos

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

The film 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' was a huge hit 14 years ago and now the high anticipated sequel is hitting theaters tomorrow night.

MORE got the chance to speak with 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' star, producer, and writer Nia Vardalos. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.