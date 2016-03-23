Faced with cancer diagnosis, woman chooses road trip over chemo

At 90 years old, Norma is having the adventure of a lifetime.

The Michigan woman was diagnosed with cancer just days after her husband died and rather than face a long fight against the disease, she decided to take full advantage of the life she has left.

“I’m 90 years old. I’m hitting the road," Norma said when her doctor explained the cancer diagnosis and her treatment options.

So hit the road Norma did. With her son and daughter-in-law along to help her out, Norma left home to travel the country in an RV, taking in new sights and experiences along the way.

The group posts regular updates on its Facebook page, Driving Miss Norma, showing where Norma is and what she's up to.

Whether it's a trip to Disney World, riding in a hot air balloon, or getting a pedicure, many of the experiences are a first for her.

Norma's story of living life to the fullest has touched the hearts of people nationwide, with hundreds of thousands following her updates online and posting messages of encouragement.

The words of Norma's doctor upon hearing her decision say it best: "Right on!"

