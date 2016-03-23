Portland publisher releases Pope Francis comic

The star of a new comic hitting newsstands Wednesday may not have superpowers, but he has been known to wear a cape and cool hat, plus everyone knows about his car.

The newest title from Portland-based comics publisher Storm Entertainment is “The Life of Pope Francis” and is the second title in the company’s “Faith” series.

The comic is described as a “sequential art account” of the life of the 266th Pope, who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

“I hold much reverence for this pope,” author Michael Fizell said. “My task as the writer of creative nonfiction comic books is to present my subject in an entertaining manner while attending to the spirit of the truth of a moment I couldn’t have witnessed.”

The company has done many biographical titles, covering powerful women, political figures, musicians, actors and even reality TV stars.

Storm Entertainment’s publisher Darren Davis credits comics with helping him get past being a “reluctant reader” as a child, and thinks titles like this show the depths of the real lives they chronicle.

“It is my hope that readers come away with a sense of the richness of the lives of our subjects,” he said.

In addition to the biography comics, Storm Entertainment releases original works such as “10th Muse” and “The Legend of Isis.”

