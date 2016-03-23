Rescuers searching for skipper of capsized Ore. fishing boat

Rescuers are searching for the captain of a fishing vessel that overturned in the channel of Coos Bay.

A U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman tells The World newspaper of Coos Bay that the boat capsized Wednesday while making a turn as it headed into port with a load of fish.

A Coast Guard helicopter, two boats and a dive squad were trying to find the captain. Three other crew members escaped without injury.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.