Rescuers searching for skipper of capsized Ore. fishing boat

By The Associated Press
COOS BAY, OR (AP) -

Rescuers are searching for the captain of a fishing vessel that overturned in the channel of Coos Bay.

A U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman tells The World newspaper of Coos Bay that the boat capsized Wednesday while making a turn as it headed into port with a load of fish.

A Coast Guard helicopter, two boats and a dive squad were trying to find the captain. Three other crew members escaped without injury.

