Crews rescue boy stuck in waist-deep mud near Linn Co. park boat ramp

Crews from the Sweet Home Fire District had to build a make-shift bridge to reach a teen stuck in waist deep mud near the Calkins Boat Ramp during a rescue Tuesday. (Sweet Home Fire District)

Crews from the Sweet Home Fire District had to build a make-shift bridge to reach a teen stuck in waist deep mud near the Calkins Boat Ramp during a rescue Tuesday. (Sweet Home Fire District)

Crews from the Sweet Home Fire district rescued a teen Tuesday after he became stuck in waist-deep mud near a boat ramp.

The incident happened near the Calkins Boat Ramp on Foster Reservoir just after noon.

According to fire district officials, the 13-year-old was 100 feet offshore in extremely unstable mud.

Kolby Keenon, tells FOX 12 he was out fishing in the water with his friend and didn't realize what he was walking into until it was too late.

"Me and my friend came up with the genius idea to walk out there and try to fish by the stump because we weren't catching anything," said Keenon. "The first time I got stuck, I got out. But, the second time, I wasn't getting out and I was already down to my knees. There was nothing I could do."

Keenon says that mud sucked him in like quicksand, making it impossible for him to move.

"At first it was funny," said the teen. "But, then my mom got here and starts yelling at me, then we got grandpa out here and grandpa starts yelling at me, and I'm getting mad and everyone starts getting mad. Grandpa can't pull me out, so we called 911."

Firefighters had to take boards normally used to carry patients to build a make shift bridge to reach the boy, then had to create a platform to free him from the mud.

"My back hurt, I was in the hole for two hours," said Keenon. "For a while I thought my leg was broke."

In all, it took crews just under an hour to save the teen. Fortunately, he turned out to be just fine.

Keenon says he's learned his lesson and won't be going back out there any time soon. He also says he wants to thank everyone for what they did to save him.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.