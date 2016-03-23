Teen falls off east side of Angel's Rest trail in Gorge

Rescue efforts were underway Wednesday after teen fell at least 50-100 feet while hiking on Angel's Rest trail. (Laura Rillos/KPTV)

Rescue crews from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Corbett Fire Personnel have found a teen that fell from near the top of the Angel’s Rest trailhead Wednesday.

Crews believe that the teen fell about 150 feet before landing on a dirt trail in a small clearing, and crews requested a helicopter to assist with the rescue.

AMR Reach and Treat Team has arrived. MCSO has also requested a helicopter. pic.twitter.com/4UIcA3HM1g — Laura Rillos (@LauraRillos) March 23, 2016

The hiker has been identified as Kole Snuggerud, 16, of Troutdale.

According to Fox 12 reporter Laura Rillos, crews said when they reached Snuggerud he was “conscious and complaining,” which rescuers saw as a good sign.

Good news! Crews have reached the teen. He is "conscious and complaining." A good sign! Extent of injuries not known. — Laura Rillos (@LauraRillos) March 23, 2016

The teen was evacuated by a Coast Guard helicopter just after 4:00 p.m. to an area hospital to receive treatment.

A Coast Guard official noted the teen was fortunate that an off-duty paramedic and an ER doctor were hiking the Angel's Rest trail at the time of the incident and were able to stabilize the boy after he fell.

NEW INFO: Coast Guard says an off-duty paramedic and ER doctor were hiking Angel's Rest and stabilized injured teen after he fell. — Laura Rillos (@LauraRillos) March 24, 2016

Snuggerud's mother and step-father said they thought the boy had a head injury but no internal injuries.

They also noted that when the teen's friends called them just after the accident, Snuggerud was not responsive at first, but then started talking to them.

The location where the teen fell is a popular spot for hikers to stop and take pictures, according to the sheriff's office.

