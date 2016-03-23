Construction crew hits gas line, closes SE 82nd at SE Washington

ODOT crews shut down part of SE 82nd Ave after a gas line was ruptured, blocking traffic in both directions. (Kelsey Watts/KPTV)

The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Southeast 82nd Avenue in both directions at Southeast Washington Street in Portland after a construction crew were boring under the pavement and struck a 4 inch gas line causing a massive gas leak.

The rupture happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ODOT has set up detours two to three blocks ahead of the intersection, and crews are directing traffic onto side streets to avoid the area.

Travelers should avoid the area or be prepared for long delays and traffic backups in the area.

One of the times you don't want smell-o-vision, trust me. Gas line rupture near 82nd & Burnside. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qyFEdNb0Zj — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) March 23, 2016

Northwest Natural Gas crews responding to the rupture were unable to shut the line off, so they had to build a new valve. The gas leak was stopped around 7:30 p.m.

Because of the volume of gas that has been released, everything within a block of the intersection were evacuated. Portland General Electric also shut down the power lines in that area to prevent any sparks from igniting a fire.

Officials said the windy day has been helping to carry away some of the fumes instead of letting the gas settle at ground level. While the preliminary readings at nearby businesses were clear of gas, many of the shops went ahead and closed for the day sending workers home.

NW Natural crews will be working in the area well into the night to dig up a portion of the intersection to replace the damaged pipe.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.