Bernie Sanders holding rally at Moda Center Friday

Less than a week after holding a rally in Vancouver, Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will hold another event in Portland Friday morning.

The rally at the Moda Center will be one day ahead of the democratic caucus in Washington state.

Sanders won the Democratic races in Utah and Idaho Tuesday, but still trails Hillary Clinton in the overall delegate count.

According to the Sanders campaign website, the event is free and open to the public, though organizers suggest RSVPs as admission is first come, first served.

The campaign also asks that attendees not bring bags, and that signs or banners on sticks will not be allowed through security.

The event kicks off at 9:45 a.m. More details are available at BernieSanders.com.

