Aloha family in location of Brussels bomb just an hour before explosion

An Aloha man who was in the Brussels airport shortly before two bombs went off said an early flight saved his family from being among the victims.

They only learned about the terror attack when they landed in Spain, and think they missed it by one hour.

“The only freaky part was when we found out one the bombs was at the Starbucks where we had stopped to sit for a while and get some coffee,” Dana Fryer said from a hotel room near Lyon, France. “Had we taken the other flight, we probably would have been there.”

With the Brussels airport closed, Fryer’s family is driving back to Belgium after flying to Spain for a day trip Tuesday.

Fryer and his family are visiting his sister, who lives in Brussels, for spring break, and they said they picked the earlier of the two possible flights from Brussels.

When asked if they are apprehensive about going back to Belgium, fryer said yes and no.

He admitted it will be weird to be in the areas where these terrible tragedies occurred so recently, but he feels confident his family will be okay.

The Brussels airport will be closed through Friday at the very least. Fryer said they are supposed to fly home this weekend, so they may have to drive to another city to get on a plane back to Oregon if it’s not open by then.

