Sandy woman angry about vandalism at husband's gravesite

It’s been almost two years since Debi Pickel’s husband Ken died of cancer and each day is still hard.

“He was a jokester, you know. He loved his family. He was amazing and it’s been tough.”

A few times a week, Debi comes to the Sandy Ridge Cemetery off of Highway 211 to visit Ken’s gravesite and feel comforted. But lately, she just feels angry looking at garbage, burned up tires and beer cans. Debi says people also steal trinkets and memorabilia that families leave on the grave stones.

But last weekend, she saw the most upsetting thing yet – tire tracks through the grass going right over several graves, a few paces down from Debi’s husband’s.

“I cried when I saw it. I mean, I don’t know who those people are, but I know I wouldn’t want someone driving over my husband’s grave stone.”

Debi has alerted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office about the problem and while they’re not actively looking for who’s responsible, they say anyone who sees theft or vandalism in progress should call them immediately. But instead of getting police involved, Debi hopes the vandals will realize what they’re doing and just stop.

“This place is not meant to be a party spot. It’s where we’ve laid our families to rest.”

