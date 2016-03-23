VA Portland opens new Fisher House in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

VA Portland opens new Fisher House in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

The grand opening for a new home in Vancouver that will help families of service members during a medical crisis was held on Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the 16-suite Fisher House off Fourth Plain Boulevard at the Vancouver campus of the VA Portland Health Care System.

Fisher House will give temporary lodging for families of patients who are receiving medical care at military and VA medical centers, and it is free for them to stay at.

To learn more about the Fisher House, visit www.portland.va.gov.

