Sandy family fearful after neighbor already released after shooting at child

Ted Freeman said he was worried that his neighbor Gerald Miller was already released after the man shot at Freeman’s son Monday. (KPTV)

A Sandy man is worried for his family’s safety after he says a neighbor shot at his 12-year-old son.

Deputies responded and arrested the neighbor, but now he’s out of jail and the family is scared that he is still dangerous.

Ted Freeman said his three kids were tooling around their property Monday on ATVs, playing hide-and-seek.

His 12-year-old son hid behind a group of trees that happened to be right across the road from Gerald Miller’s house.

Freeman said Miller suddenly came outside, pointed a rifle towards his son and shot off a few rounds.

The kids raced back to their house and no one got hurt, and the Freemans called police right away.

Deputies took Miller to jail, but he already bailed out, leaving Ted Freeman angry and asking questions.

“If the guy’s mentally that crazy, how can he be sent home?” He said. “They say they can’t prove that he was shooting at my son, and I’m like, ‘So is it going to take a bullet in my son’s head to prove it?’ I mean, that’s not right.”

Miller was charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and pointing a firearm at someone else. He will make his first court appearance on April 19.

