Combustibles placed too close to heater cause house fire in Longview

A house fire was caused by combustibles being placed too close to a heater, according to Longview Police & Fire.

Longview Police & Fire responded to the house fire, located in the 600 block of 28th Avenue, around 2:55 p.m Tuesday.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from the house and starting to spread to a second home. Additional firefighters arrived to the home and crews were able to contain the fire.

LP&F said the homeowner was able to escape the fire and was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Longview Fire Department investigators said that the fire was accidental in nature and was caused by combustibles placed too close to a wall mounted air heater.

