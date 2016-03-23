Pet experts from Tre Bone offer advice for new puppy owners

Bringing home a new puppy can be exciting, but there are some things new pet parents need to keep in mind.

The experts from Tre Bone say it is a joyful occasion for the family, but that it is a total change of environment for the puppy.

They said pet owners need to think about how they will transition the puppy’s diet, as well as provide a safe bed, plenty of chew items and leashes and collars.

New pet owners also need to account for the investment in time with a new pup.

For more puppy raising tips, check out TreBone.net.

