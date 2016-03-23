Pet experts from Tre Bone offer advice for new puppy owners - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Pet experts from Tre Bone offer advice for new puppy owners

Posted: Updated:

Bringing home a new puppy can be exciting, but there are some things new pet parents need to keep in mind.

The experts from Tre Bone say it is a joyful occasion for the family, but that it is a total change of environment for the puppy.

They said pet owners need to think about how they will transition the puppy’s diet, as well as provide a safe bed, plenty of chew items and leashes and collars.

New pet owners also need to account for the investment in time with a new pup.

For more puppy raising tips, check out TreBone.net.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.