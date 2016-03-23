First look inside Malheur National Wildlife Refuge since armed occupation

For the first time since the armed occupation, we’re getting a look inside the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

A media day was held at the refuge on Wednesday. A poster displayed there shows photos of some of the trash and damage that refuge workers found when they first returned.

Some of the damage employees of the refuge encountered when they first returned pic.twitter.com/yklERElwgj — Wanda Moore (@WandaKTVZ) March 23, 2016

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has estimated the total costs of the 41-day occupation from earlier this year will be around $6 million.

