Deputies: Burglar arrested inside Vancouver store

A suspected burglar was arrested in Vancouver on Wednesday after deputies responded to the scene and found him inside the store.

Clark County Deputies responded to Lyles Village Pantry on Northeast Highway 99 after the security alarm went off.

When deputies arrived they found the front window broken and found Nathan Olds, 35, inside the store.

Olds was arrested and taken to Clark County Jail on burglary charges.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.