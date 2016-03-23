64-year-old woman struck by car while waiting for bus in Beavert - KPTV - FOX 12

64-year-old woman struck by car while waiting for bus in Beaverton, driver arrested

(Photo: Mike Rowe, Beaverton Police) (Photo: Mike Rowe, Beaverton Police)
Thomas Wollam booking photo. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office) Thomas Wollam booking photo. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo: Mike Rowe, Beaverton Police) (Photo: Mike Rowe, Beaverton Police)
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A man was arrested for reckless driving in Beaverton on Wednesday after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a woman waiting for a bus.

Beaverton Police responded to the crash, located at SW 117th and Barnes Road, around 5:10 p.m.

Police said Thomas C. Wollam, 33, lost control of his vehicle, struck and jumped a curb, and hit a 64-year-old woman who was waiting for a bus.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Wollam stayed at the scene. He was arrested for reckless driving. 

Beaverton Police said there may be additional charges filed depending on the injuries of the woman.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

