64-year-old woman struck by car while waiting for bus in Beaverton, driver arrested

A man was arrested for reckless driving in Beaverton on Wednesday after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a woman waiting for a bus.

Beaverton Police responded to the crash, located at SW 117th and Barnes Road, around 5:10 p.m.

Police said Thomas C. Wollam, 33, lost control of his vehicle, struck and jumped a curb, and hit a 64-year-old woman who was waiting for a bus.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Wollam stayed at the scene. He was arrested for reckless driving.

Beaverton Police said there may be additional charges filed depending on the injuries of the woman.

