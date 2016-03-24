Oregon couple's 'Frozen' wedding announcement video going viral

A couple from Damascus who have waited 23 years to get married made a cheesy Disney-inspired video to announce their wedding, and it's now going viral.

Roman Martinez and Andrew Foster sang "Love is an Open Door" from "Frozen."

Fox 12 spoke with Foster Wednesday evening. He said they wanted to do something special, so they had a friend help create it and hired a videographer.

"Anybody that knows us, they know that we don't do things in a small way," said Foster. “We just posted it to our Facebook wall and it just took on a life of its own from there … and certainly did not expect all this attention it's garnering."

Foster admits he had not seen "Frozen" before they made the video, but they laughed when they did see it and realized the song was between a princess and a guy who turns out to be a villain.

