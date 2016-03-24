Trail Blazers hold on to beat Mavericks 109-103

Damian Lillard had 27 points and six assists, Ed Davis scored all of his 16 points in the first half and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-103 on Wednesday night.

Maurice Harkless, starting for just the fourth time all season, and C.J. McCollum each added 14 points for the Blazers, who won for the first time against the team chasing them in the Western Conference standings.

Dallas made the game interesting with a late push to trim a 15-point deficit to five with 12.3 seconds left, but the Blazers made five of their six free throws down the stretch to hang on for the victory.

Former Blazers guard Wesley Matthews paced the Mavericks with 22 points. Salah Mejri, making his fourth start of the season, added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Dirk Nowitzki scored 21. Dallas fell into a tie with Utah for seventh in the West, and has lost eight of 11.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.