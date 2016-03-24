Two suspected window smashers injured in rollover crash near Tua - KPTV - FOX 12

Two suspected window smashers injured in rollover crash near Tualatin, alcohol likely a factor

Crash scene photo (Courtesy: Tualatin Police Department) Crash scene photo (Courtesy: Tualatin Police Department)
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Two men who are suspected of breaking car windows were injured in a rollover crash near Tualatin on Wednesday, according to Tualatin Police.

Tualatin Police said they responded to four reports of criminal mischief involving two men in a white Subaru Outback, breaking car windows near Tualatin around 7:25 p.m.

Police searched the area for the suspect's vehicle, then a short time later they received a report of a rollover crash involving the suspect's vehicle on SW Boones Ferry Road, in front of Tualatin Community Park, near the railroad tracks.

The driver, Trevor J. Wright, 22, of Keizer, and a passenger, Joseph F. Savala, 25, of Coquille, suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to OHSU.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Wright is being charged with DUII, reckless driving, third degree assault, and first degree criminal mischief.

