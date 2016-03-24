High-speed chase from Kelso to Vancouver ends in crash

An officer rolled his car during a high-speed chase that started in Kelso and ended in Vancouver.

Cowlitz County Dispatch told Fox 12 deputies and officers started chasing a car on south Pacific and 13th Street and Kelso around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

At one point during the chase, a Kalama Police Officer ended up rolling their car.

The officer is expected to be okay.

Eventually, the chase came to an end when the suspect crashed on northeast 50th and 137th in Vancouver.

