Crews respond to house fire on SE 139th Avenue - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to house fire on SE 139th Avenue

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire on southeast 139th Avenue early Thursday morning.

When crews arrived just after 4 a.m., they found the back side of the abandoned home on fire.

It took crews 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according to PF&R.

Crews were able to search the interior of the home and confirmed that the house was empty and nobody was living there.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.  

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.