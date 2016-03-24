Crews respond to house fire on SE 139th Avenue

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire on southeast 139th Avenue early Thursday morning.

When crews arrived just after 4 a.m., they found the back side of the abandoned home on fire.

It took crews 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according to PF&R.

Crews were able to search the interior of the home and confirmed that the house was empty and nobody was living there.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

