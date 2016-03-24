Coast Guard to search for possible downed plane near Astoria

The US Coast Guard is expected to resume its search Thursday for a downed plane reported near Astoria Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, they had to suspend the search Wednesday due to poor visibility.

#USCG search efforts of reported plane crash in Astoria, Ore., remain open but suspended due to poor visibility, will resume at first light. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) March 24, 2016

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

