Coast Guard to search for possible downed plane near Astoria - KPTV - FOX 12

Image from viewer video (Courtesy: Tim Severson) Image from viewer video (Courtesy: Tim Severson)
ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) -

The US Coast Guard is expected to resume its search Thursday for a downed plane reported near Astoria Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, they had to suspend the search Wednesday due to poor visibility.

