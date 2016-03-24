Coast Guard suspends search for skipper of capsized fishing boat

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the captain of a boat that capsized in Coos Bay.

The ‘Patty AJ’, which is a bottom fishing boat, capsized Wednesday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, a Good Samaritan pulled three crew members from the water. After 11 hours of searching, they still have not found the captain.

One fisherman said there was virtually no wind or swells when the boat went down.

“I was shocked that in this kind of weather that [the boat] was on its side," said Ronald Silva.

There is no word on what caused the boat to overturn.

