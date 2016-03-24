Coast Guard suspends search for skipper of capsized fishing boat - KPTV - FOX 12

Coast Guard suspends search for skipper of capsized fishing boat

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Twitter/@USCGPacificNW Photo: Twitter/@USCGPacificNW
COOS BAY, OR (KPTV) -

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the captain of a boat that capsized in Coos Bay.

The ‘Patty AJ’, which is a bottom fishing boat, capsized Wednesday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, a Good Samaritan pulled three crew members from the water. After 11 hours of searching, they still have not found the captain.

One fisherman said there was virtually no wind or swells when the boat went down.

“I was shocked that in this kind of weather that [the boat] was on its side," said Ronald Silva.

There is no word on what caused the boat to overturn.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.