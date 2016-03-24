University of Oregon faces Duke in the Sweet 16

Oregon fwd Jordan Bell goes after a loose ball in front of Holy Cross gd Robert Champion during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Friday, March 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

It is a big day for the University of Oregon’s men’s basketball team as they take on Duke University in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke, the defending NCAA Tournament champion, was placed as the number 4 seed.

The winner of Thursday’s game will go on to the elite eight and play either Texas A&M or Oklahoma on Saturday.

Tip off is at 6:55 p.m.

