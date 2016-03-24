Woman steals ambulance outside Oregon home - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman steals ambulance outside Oregon home

By The Associated Press
ROSEBURG, OR (AP) -

Authorities say a woman in Oregon stole an ambulance while paramedics were inside a home dealing with a medical emergency.

The News-Review reports that Roseburg police and Douglas County deputies chased the stolen ambulance through the streets of Roseburg on Wednesday. They eventually arrested the female driver at gunpoint.

Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Chief Greg Marlar says a fire engine spotted the ambulance getting on the interstate and didn't recognize the driver.

Police haven't named the woman who was arrested. They say nothing seems to have been stolen from the ambulance, but a bottle of liquor was found inside.

