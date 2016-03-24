Police: Woodland man accused of stealing Jeep, running from police

Police have arrested a man in connection to a police pursuit in Woodland Tuesday, according to Woodland Police.

According to police, officers were responding to the report of a stolen 2004 Jeep Wrangler at around 8 a.m., when an officer found the car on Lewis River Road.

A Cowlitz County Deputy tried to pull over the Jeep, but the driver refused to stop.

The Woodland Police Officer and Deputy then chased the car west on Lewis River Road.

According to police, the suspect drove the stolen vehicle through a business parking lot at the corner of CC Street and Lewis River Road.

When the suspect left the parking lot, he hit another vehicle and continued south on CC Street, then east on Hayes Road.

The chase continued to Pup Creek Road and ended at the intersection of Pup Creek and Grinnell Roads after the Woodland Police officer hit a car that had not been involved in the pursuit.

According to police, the suspect and car were able to get away.

An investigation led to the identification of the suspect, Scott Cartier, 25, of Woodland.

According to police, Cartier gave investigators the location where he left the stolen Jeep after the pursuit.

Deputies found the stolen Jeep early Thursday morning, according to Woodland Police.

Cartier faces multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude, hit and run collision with injuries, and vehicular assault.

