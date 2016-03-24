Behind the scenes with the monster makers of 'Grimm'

With close to 50 creatures on the television series “Grimm,” it takes a talented team to transform talent into monsters.

Local special effects makeup artist, Christina Kortum helps lead the group. They spend three hours applying and painting prosthetics to get stunt doubles camera ready. Academy Award winning makeup artist and prosthetic designer Barney Burman is spearheading the team. He’s worked on projects including “Star Trek,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “Tropic Thunder.”

Kortum’s local team provides props and makeup to area filmmakers. For more information visit RavenousStudios.com.

