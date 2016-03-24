Sheriff IDs Vancouver man as pilot of missing plane near Astoria - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff IDs Vancouver man as pilot of missing plane near Astoria

Search for missing plane near Astoria. Image from viewer video (Courtesy: Tim Severson) Search for missing plane near Astoria. Image from viewer video (Courtesy: Tim Severson)
John McKibbin of Vancouver (Photo courtesy: Identity Clark County) John McKibbin of Vancouver (Photo courtesy: Identity Clark County)
ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies have confirmed that a Vancouver man was piloting a plane that is now missing on the Oregon coast near Astoria.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was reported missing Wednesday out of Pearson Field in Vancouver with two people on board.

Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin identified the pilot Thursday as John McKibbin, 59, of Vancouver.

His passenger on the plane was a woman, possibly from the Woodland area. The sheriff said they were flying to the coast to spread the ashes of the woman's late husband.

The name of the woman has not yet been released by authorities.

Deputies said oil spots were located yesterday on the Columbia River near Astoria, but there were no other signs of the plane.

Coast Guard crews have been searching the area, but the treacherous river conditions have prevented dive teams from searching the water.

The plane is a privately owned AT6 North American military trainer plane from 1941, according to the sheriff's office.

McKibbin is president of Identity Clark County, a nonprofit organization in Vancouver that focuses on the economic health of the region.

