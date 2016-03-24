Woman and child killed, two others injured in Silverton mobile h - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman and child killed, two others injured in Silverton mobile home fire

Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office
SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Two people were killed in a mobile home fire in Silverton early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 2600 block of Silver Falls Highway Southeast at 4:45 a.m.

Deputies said two people were found dead in the fire. One is a woman in her 20s, according to investigators, and the other is a boy. 

Two others were taken to the hospital and their conditions were not immediately known. They were identified as a man in his 20s, along with a juvenile male. 

The ages of the underage victims in this case have not been released. 

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives and the Marion-Polk Fire Investigation Team are investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators said there is no evidence of criminal activity in connection with the fire. 

