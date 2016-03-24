Someone has OR Lottery raffle ticket worth $1 million, but jackpot remains unclaimed

Someone purchased an Oregon Lottery St. Patrick's Day Raffle ticket that is worth $1 million, but that person has not yet come forward to claim the jackpot.

The $1 million winning number – 005507 – was announced on March 17.

Lottery officials said even though it's only been one week, the raffle jackpot winners have historically arrived quite quickly at the lottery offices in Salem to claim their prize, sometimes even the same day.

The 250,000 tickets for the St. Patrick's Day Raffle sold out on Feb. 26, which was 55 days after sales began. The winning ticket was purchased in Dallas on Jan. 5.

"So the person who bought the winning ticket has had that ticket for some time," said Lottery spokesman Chuck Baumann.

The Oregon Lottery uses the exact location the winning ticket was purchased as one of its security checks to validate winning tickets for large prizes. Because of that, the location is not made public until the ticket has been validated at the Oregon Lottery office in Salem.

The winner has one year from the date of the announcement – March 17, 2017 – to claim the prize.

For all the winning numbers, go to oregonlottery.org.

