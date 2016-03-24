Man's body found in driftwood pile on southern Oregon coast

A man's body was discovered in a driftwood pile on the southern Oregon coast.

A person walking along the beach south of Port Orford spotted the remains at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area and walked about 3/4 of a mile down the beach and found the body in a remote and difficult-to-reach location.

The Curry County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team conducted a rope recovery operation to carry the body about 300 yards up a steep hill.

Oregon State Police are working to identify the man. Due to the condition of the body, police said it had been there for quite some time.

Notices have been sent to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon and California to check for anyone reported missing who might match this man's description.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Oregon State Police.

