Deputies: Beaverton car prowler arrested after breaking into neighbors' cars

A car prowler was arrested after breaking into his neighbors' cars and then attempting to run from law enforcement, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Southwest 121st Avenue in the Beaverton area at 3:19 a.m. Thursday on a report of a suspicious person entering a vehicle.

A deputy spotted the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old William Anthony Moblo, running from the area.

K-9 teams from the Beaverton Police Department and Tigard Police Department also responded to the scene.

After more than an hour of searching, Moblo was captured and positively identified as the car prowl suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they located a cell phone, cash and other items that were discarded or hidden by Moblo. At least three vehicle were broken into, according to deputies, with the possibility of more to be found.

Investigators said Moblo lives in the same neighborhood as the break-ins.

Moblo was arrested and booked in the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, trespassing, criminal mischief and theft.

Additional charges could be added as the investigation continues, according to deputies.

"The Washington County Sheriff's Office commends the public for being alert and calling to report criminal activity or any suspicious behavior," a sheriff's office release states.

Investigators said many of the stolen items were left in plain sight and most of the vehicles were left unlocked in this case.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.