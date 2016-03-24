Who's in the news for all the wrong reasons? Take a look at our mug shot slideshow.

Sheriff: Pair in stolen car arrested after drug deal, crash in Oregon City parking lot

A man and woman were arrested after crashing a stolen car following a drug deal in the Oregon City Shopping Center parking lot, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force was conducting a surveillance operation in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon when they spotted a 1996 Acura RL.

Investigators said the car was quickly identified as stolen.

The driver of the Acura, 35-year-old Joshua Gale of Dayton, appeared to sell drugs to another person near the driver's side door, according to investigators.

Task force members attempted to stop the car, but the sheriff's office reports Gale took off at a high rate of speed.

The car crashed into another vehicle near the exit, sending the Acura over a landscaped median and into a large rock before hitting a parked pickup.

Gale dove out through the passenger side of the car and attempted to run away, according to deputies. He was caught in the parking lot and arrested.

A passenger in the Acura was also taken into custody. Lindsey Ann McCormick, 32, of Portland, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Investigators said they found a gun in the car is believed to be stolen, as the serial numbers were removed.

Gale was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges including parole violation, possession of a stolen vehicle, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, obliterating firearm identification marks, eluding police and delivery of an imitation controlled substance.

Gale's bail was set at $200,000, while McCormick bail was set at $100,000.

