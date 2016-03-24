Bend massage therapist accused of sexually abusing clients

A massage therapist in Bend has been jailed following accusations he sexually assaulted two women during massage sessions.

Court documents say 37-year-old Christopher Rosario was arrested on charges of sodomy, sex abuse and unlawful sexual penetration. Prosecutors said he touched one of the women inappropriately on Sunday and the other incident happened last fall.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a statement that accounts provided by the women are chilling. He said they went to the massage therapist to receive physical care and instead received "inhumane abuse."

Rosario was working at Massage Envy in Bend, according to investigators.

Hummel says the case will soon be presented to a grand jury, and Rosario will be arraigned on any indictment next week. Rosario was in a Bend jail Thursday. Bail was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation contributed to this report.