PPB investigating three shootings in under six hours in north precinct

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct had a busy night Wednesday, responding to three different shots fired calls in less than six hours.

Police first responded to a call near St. Johns City Park around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, where a home on the 9000 block of North Chicago Avenue was hit by gunfire.

Investigators said the home had been shot at last month as well, in what officers believed to be gang-related activity.

While a woman and two children were in the home at the time of the shots being fired, no one was injured.

Officers responded to a second call just before 3:00 a.m. on the 4700 block of Northeast 62nd Avenue, where a man, 19, told police that someone in an orange car shot at him multiple times as he was trying to go from his vehicle to his home.

The man was not injured and no damage was found to his home, though officers for evidence of the shooting when examining the street.

The third shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near the New Columbia community in the Portsmouth Neighborhood.

Officers spoke to a man who showed them multiple bullet holes in his house on the 4300 block of North Willis Boulevard.

Investigators found evidence of the shots being fired in the street, and many shots hitting the home, but no one was hurt.

Though the shootings have not been connected, the Gang Enforcement Team and the Gun Task Force are both assisting in the investigation.

The PPB asks anyone with information on any of these shooting s to call the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.