Ducks fans fly south for Sweet 16 game

Many Ducks fans made the 900 mile trip to Anaheim to see Oregon in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Thursday. (KPTV)

Oregon Ducks fans from all around flocked to the Honda Center in sunny southern California for a taste of the Sweet 16.

Some like UO alum Don Robertson caught a last minute, early morning flight Thursday.

“We did get up early and made the trek on down,” he said. “We're pretty excited to be here.”

Others, like Portland fan Ellen Schmidt-Devlin, planned ahead, confident their team would not have had any issues getting through the earlier rounds.

“We assumed that the Ducks would go this far and so we pre-bought our tickets, and now we're down here to watch them win,” she said.

For those from the Portland area, the tourney trip brings a welcome break from a wet winter and early spring. Fans instead were treated to blue skies and palm trees.

Ducks fans were showing up early to get tickets, to what is the biggest game of the season, so far.

And even though Oregon fans are nearly 900 miles away from Eugene, the arena has something going for it that makes it not seem too far from home.

After all, it is also the home of the Ducks, as UO fan Steve Lee pointed out.

“This is our home court today.”

