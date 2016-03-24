Raffle winner claims $1 million OR Lottery prize after forgetting to check ticket

The jackpot winner of the Oregon Lottery's St. Patrick's Day Raffle forgot to check her ticket for a week.

On Thursday, she showed up at the Oregon Lottery office to claim her $1 million prize.

Pamela Hoefling of Dallas said she got off work Thursday morning and realized that she hadn't checked her raffle ticket.

She went into Safeway, scanned the ticket and was told she needed to go to Salem.

"I thought, 'Oh, OK,' but didn't know how much I'd won," she said. "So they printed the winning raffle numbers and then checked those with my ticket and then we all freaked out."

Her discovery happened to be on the same day lottery officials announced nobody had come forward to claim the top prize, which is unusual when it comes to the raffle games. Over the years, the jackpot winners have typically claimed their prize on the same day the winning raffle numbers are announced.

Hoefling and her husband Rick typically buy two tickets for each raffle drawing. After taxes, they will take home $670,000.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.