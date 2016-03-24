Census: Deschutes Co. grows by 2.9 percent; Multnomah Co. adds 12K people

The fastest growing county in Oregon is Deschutes County.

Deschutes County's population grew by 2.9 percent between July 1, 2014 and July 1, 2015, according to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

Crook County grew by 2.8 percent over that time span, Washington County grew by 2 percent and Polk and Clackamas counties each increased their populations by 1.8 percent.

As for numerical growth, Multnomah County led the way with an additional 12,414 people for the year, according to the Census Bureau.

Multnomah County is the most populous county in Oregon, with 790,294 people, followed by Washington County and Clackamas County.

Deschutes County added a total of 4,870 people over the recording period. Washington County grew by an additional 11,053 people for the year, while Clackamas County added 7,011 new residents.

Deschutes County ranked 55th among the fastest growing counties in the U.S. for the year, based on percentage growth.

