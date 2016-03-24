Teen drives SUV up guy-wire in Gresham

Gresham Police say a 16-year-old was driving too fast when he somehow got his SUV stuck running up a guy-wire, with all wheels off the ground.

The accident happened near Dexter McCarty Middle school Thursday afternoon.

Police said the teen was cited for careless driving, among other citations.

Ironically, the guy-line the SUV came to a rest on attaches to a pole had a safety sign on it.

“How would you feel if you injured a person while speeding through this community?”

