Police: Man on parole arrested for sexual assault on Springwater Corridor

A man who spent 30 years in prison is now back behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Springwater Corridor.

Thomas Peacock, 50, was arrested Thursday afternoon. He had been incarcerated for more than 30 years before being released last August, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Police asked for the public's help identifying a suspect after a sexual assault on March 18.

A woman told police she was riding her bicycle on the trail near Southwest Highland Drive when her bike got a flat tire. While changing the tire, she flagged down a man on a mountain bike and asked him for help.

Police said the man talked to her for a short time before threatening to kill her with a knife if she screamed.

The woman was then forced into a wooded area south of the trail and sexually assaulted, according to investigators.

The woman ran to a nearby store and called 911 after the attack.

Detectives said they followed up on tips from the public that helped identify Peacock as the suspect in this case.

Peacock had an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the parole board in October 2015.

Peacock had been in Oregon Department of Corrections custody from January 1984 through August 2015 on charges including burglary, robbery and attempted aggravated murder, according to a department spokesperson.

Police received a tip Thursday that he was in the area of Oaks Park in southeast Portland. Detectives and members of East Metro SWAT responded to the area and found him near the entrance of the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge.

Peacock was taken into custody on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and unlawful sexual penetration, as well as his outstanding parole warrant.

Anyone with information about Peacock, including other potential victims, is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

