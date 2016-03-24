Police release sketch of man who attacked woman near Providence Park

Portland Police have released a sketch of the suspect who attacked a woman near Providence Park last Friday.

The attack occurred on March 18 around 9:30 p.m., as the victim and her friend were crossing the street at Southwest 18th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street.

The victim told FOX 12 she and her friend were walking home after getting pizza and they noticed a man yelling and urinating at the MAX station near Providence Park. They continued walking but the man ran up, grabbed the victim by her hair at the scalp and slammed her down on the pavement.

Police said the suspect then hit her head onto the ground several times before running away northbound on SW 18th Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken collar bone.

The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned African American man, 6'1", wearing a dark jacket, brown pants, and a turquoise shirt.

If you know anything about the assault or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Todd Prosser at (503) 823-0400.

