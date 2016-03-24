Erin Brockovich speaks about upcoming visit to Portland

Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich spoke with Fox 12 Thursday about her upcoming visit to Portland.

The interview comes amid some new state test results on the toxic heavy metals scare. The new results show safe levels of arsenic and cadmium, but Brockovich says there is still plenty of cause for concern.

"I've been doing this way too long and I'm seeing this way too often," she said.

Brockovich is no stranger to the concerns of communities surrounding two Portland glass factories. In October 2015, dangerous levels of arsenic and cadmium were detected in the air around Bullseye Glass and Uroboros Glass.

New air monitoring results show those levels are now many times lower than in October. Both companies voluntarily stopped using the chemicals.

"In other words, what that's telling us is there's a direct correlation between the factories' use of those chemicals and your level of pollution and exposure to those people," Brockovich said.

The Department of Environmental Quality says the short-term health risk remains low but Brockovich worries that exposure to the dangerous levels has already caused damage.

"Arsenic has been proven to show skin, lung, bladder and kidney issues and cadmium, kidney bone and lung," Brockovich said. "This is information that people need to know because when they know that information they can better gauge their health, get to a doctor, inform their doctor and that's what’s most important here is their health and welfare."

Brockovich will be the keynote speaker at a community air forum on April 2 at Revolution Hall. She said it will be an open forum and they will be discussing legal recourses for people in the community. The event is open to the public.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.