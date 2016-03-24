SWAT surround home involved in Clark Co. stolen property case; explosives found

Clark County investigators have been at a home in Brush Prairie since 8:30 a.m. Thursday, searching for stolen property and disposing of explosives.

The home is located on Northeast 119th Street, and the Clark County Major Crimes Team is in charge of this case.

Neighbors told FOX 12 it all started Thursday morning when SWAT teams raided the home.

"First we hear a helicopter overhead, and then I saw like, I want to say, three or four SWAT teams with bull horns hit the house. And probably four or five police cars," said a neighbor.

A couple of neighbors, who did not want to be identified, say it was an intense scene when SWAT teams arrived.

One man says after the SWAT teams secured the area, police took several people into custody.

FOX 12 learned two people were arrested on unrelated warrants and the rest of the people staying in the home were asked to leave the property while officials searched.

Police said they're looking for stolen property and because there's a house, barn and seven or eight trailers, they needed a lot of extra hands.

During the search, police found some blast caps and detonation wire. The bomb squad was called in and disposed of them.

Officials did not say if the property they're looking for is related to any recent burglaries in the area.

